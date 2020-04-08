Playboy Mansion is Unrecognizable Amid Serious Construction

The Playboy Mansion doesn't look like your father's dream house anymore ... because it's completely unrecognizable these days, as a massive construction project ramps up.

Ya gotta check out these aerial shots of Hugh Hefner's former masterpiece ... the Playboy Mansion is covered in scaffolding and the roof is hidden under massive tarps.

The beautiful lawns are no more ... instead of lush green scenery, there's mounds and piles of brown dirt.

Perhaps the biggest change going on right now at the Playboy Mansion ... the world-famous grotto is looking like a shell of its former self, because the water's gone and the pool's been drained.

For context, here's a refresher on what the Playboy Mansion used to look like back in its heyday.

The luxury cars are all gone too ... now, the driveway is littered with cars from the construction crew.