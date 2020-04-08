WWE to Use Medical Screeners for 'SmackDown' and 'Raw,' Here's the Plan

Exclusive

The WWE is moving forward with "SmackDown" and "Raw" -- and they've sent out a memo to wrestlers and staffers telling them how they plan to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

We're told WWE honchos were so happy with the way things went down at WrestleMania over the weekend, they plan on using a similar protocol for the upcoming events including "SmackDown" on Friday and "Raw" on Monday.

Both events will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando -- just like 'Mania -- with a medical team screening EVERYONE before they can walk in the door.

The email outlines protocol ... saying the medical team will take each individual's temperature before they enter the building -- which is expected to cause some delays -- so arrive early.

Once inside, everyone is encouraged to wear a face mask -- and if you can't get one, make one!

WWE explains how to McGyver one together by sewing fabric, wearing a bandanna or ripping off an old t-shirt sleeve. The org. does note that masks should come off when cameras are rolling.

The guidelines sound pretty similar to how the WWE handled WrestleMania this weekend ... remember, Drew McIntyre told us he had the whole locker room to himself for some serious social distancing.