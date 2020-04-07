WWE's Drew McIntyre On WrestleMania COVID Safety, 'Had Locker Room To Myself!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre tells TMZ Sports ... Vince McMahon took extreme COVID-19 precautions to protect the performers at WrestleMania 36 -- saying, "I had a whole locker room to myself!"

"Everyone was following the protocol to a tee," Drew said ... "They've got it down to a science, following the CDC guidelines, maybe even more precaution-wise."

McIntyre noted he's never seen so few people in the WWE Performance Center in his life.

Of course, Mania was originally slated to take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida in front of 80,000 screaming fans.

But, coronavirus killed those plans -- forcing WWE to relocate to their training facility in Orlando with ZERO fans in the audience.

McIntyre took on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship -- and while he admits it was a bit weird at first to perform without fans, he adjusted quickly ... and "when my music hit, I just slipped into the zone!"

I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you 💙 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kHd0x7ffLq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 6, 2020 @DMcIntyreWWE

In fact, McIntyre is still so pumped about his new belt -- he busted it out during our interview ... and man, IT'S AWESOME!!!

There's more ... 34-year-old Drew also tells us why he's all the way down to fight boxing superstar Tyson Fury -- and why he's convinced he can conquer the Gypsy King!!

Great clip, great dude.