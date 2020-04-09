Todd Chrisley Says He's Recovering from 'This Bitch' Coronavirus

Todd Chrisley says the coronavirus "made me the sickest I've ever been on this earth" ... and forced him to get his ass to an ER, stat!!!

The "Chrisley Knows Best" star revealed his diagnosis Wednesday, and said he's been battling COVID-19 for 3 weeks. He says his treatment required 4 days in the ER. Seems like he's back in decent spirits for a couple reasons: He was able to record his podcast, and referenced the virus by asking, "Can we talk about this bitch called corona?"

He went on to reveal he'd been battling high fevers -- from 100 to 103 degrees -- and added, "Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75% of what I normally am, but that last 25% is kicking my ass."

Todd's daughter Savannah opened up in great detail in an Instagram post saying, "I have never been so scared in my life ... After a couple of days mom and I talked him into going to urgent care."

Savannah said Todd was eventually tested and sent home to self-quarantine. But, the test came back positive a week later. As if things couldn't get any worse ... Savannah said Todd finally woke up one Sunday and "He woke mom up saying he has to go to ER [because] he couldn't fight it any longer."