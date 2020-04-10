Coronavirus Pandemic Dreams Have People Searching for Meaning

Exclusive

If you've experienced an uptick in crazy or scary dreams during this pandemic, you're not alone, and everyone wants to know what these visions mean ... now more than ever.

Online dream analysis sites tell us there's a clear correlation between the arrival of coronavirus in the U.S. and increased dream searches. According to Dream Bible, top recent searches include mountains and floods ... which is typically about overcoming challenges and dealing with unexpected uncertainty. That checks out.

Aisling Dream Interpretation says it's seeing a surge in searches for disaster or end-of-the-world dreams -- similar to what happened after 9/11. We're told one big difference now is many people are dreaming about hanging with friends at a bar. Again ... ya don't have to be Freud.

Dream decoder Lauri Loewenberg says her top dream search since March 15 is "grandparents dying" ... which is sad, but makes sense as COVID-19 is harder to survive for the elderly. Her #2 search term is storms, rain or tornadoes. Lauri says rain tends to represent sadness, while tornadoes represent worry and anxiety.

On an even darker note ... Lauri says "child missing/being taken" is her third top search -- most likely related to the fear of losing a family member to the virus. She adds it could also be because parents miss some aspect of their kids' normal lives ... like going to school or being able to see friends.

Here's another weird one -- Cafe au Soul's Dream Dictionary has seen a rise in searches for dreams about male genitals. We're told it has to do with concerns over power and vitality. Alrighty then.

Some other notable dream topics on the rise, and their possible meanings:

-- bathrooms (trying to get rid of a problem)

-- wolves (vulnerability and fear)

-- rats ... the animal, not Tekashi69 (lack of trust)

-- aliens (dealing with something unlike anything known before)

-- bug or snake bites (fear of illness or toxic situation)

-- falling (feeling helpless or things are going in the wrong direction)