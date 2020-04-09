Rihanna and Twitter CEO Donating $4.2 Mil to Help L.A. Domestic Violence Victims

Breaking News

Rihanna and Jack Dorsey are joining forces to send millions to people in need of safety and protection they can't get at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The singer's Clara Lionel Foundation and the Twitter CEO announced Thursday they're sending a $4.2 million grant to the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles to help domestic abuse victims in the city.

The huge donation comes amid reports that at least 90 people are being turned away from full domestic violence shelters in L.A. per week, ever since California declared a safer-at-home order last month.

The money will be able to cover housing, meals and counseling for 90 victims per week for 10 weeks, and an additional 90 victims per week for 10 weeks after that.

As we've reported ... domestic violence cases are on the rise worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced families to stay indoors, something Jussie Smollett is also trying to put a stop to.