Jussie Smollett Combating Domestic Violence Amid Pandemic Spike

Jussie Smollett's reacting to a dangerous byproduct of the nearly nationwide quarantine -- a spike in domestic violence -- by supporting a group he says is very dear to him.

The ex-"Empire" star says, sadly, safe-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have created unsafe domestic situations for many vulnerable women and children. We're told Jussie got word from a friend the Jenesse Center -- which aids victims of domestic violence -- had an influx of new emergency cases in recent weeks.

So, Jussie's now lending his support to the org, and encouraging others to do the same. We're told he's already donated money for welcome bags handed out to new families at the shelter.

He's also shouting out the Black AIDS Institute for its efforts to care for anyone who needs medical care right now and vows to keep supporting COVID-19 relief causes as well.

As we reported ... Smollett broke his social media silence a couple weeks back after 9 months of not posting anything and said he's looking to move on from the alleged racist attack in Chicago back in January 2019.

Of course, that's gonna be difficult with his pending criminal trial after getting recharged for allegedly lying to police about the attack.