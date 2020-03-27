Rihanna's First New Music in 4 Years, Features on PartyNextDoor Track

Rihanna fans rejoice, she's finally giving you what you've wanted for years -- new music ... in the form of a collab with PartyNextDoor.

RiRi's featured on his new single, "Believe It," which appears on the Canadian R&B singer's new album, "Partymobile." It dropped at midnight via Drake's label, OVO Sound ... and has everyone wondering when Rihanna's own record will be released.

For now, we got 'Believe' ... a groovy slow jam, highlighting Rihanna and PND's smooth vocals paired to create a nice hook.

The duo had previously linked up on her single, "Work ft. Drake" ... PND was one of the co-writers.

Rihanna hasn't put out an album since she released "Anti" in 2016 -- but last month she revealed was back in the studio working with The Neptunes -- Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.