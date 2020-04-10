Los Angeles County Extends Stay-at-Home Order to May 15

The people of Los Angeles County will have to remain on lockdown for at least another month ... county officials have extended an order until May 15.

L.A. County's public health director, Barbara Ferrer, made the announcement Friday during a press conference. The "Safer-at-Home" initiative has closed public beaches, most parks and hiking trails, and limits movement to essential places like the grocery store or doctor's offices.

Angelinos have seen a drastic change when out in public ... most people wear masks or some sort of face-covering device ... and social distancing signs are posted in grocery store checkout lines.

The initiative has obviously been a major hit to the restaurants and local businesses, though many have launched carry-out food programs to continue some sort of revenue stream.