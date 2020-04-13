NFL's Tarvaris Jackson Dies In Car Crash at 36
4/13/2020 6:38 AM PT
Tarvaris Jackson -- who famously backed up Russell Wilson in Super Bowl XLVIII -- has died in a car crash.
He was only 36.
We're told Jackson was involved in a wreck in Alabama, where he grew up.
Recently, he had been working as a quarterbacks coach for the Tennessee State football team.
Jackson was a stud football player in high school -- and later played at Arkansas before transferring to Alabama State, where he balled out for 3 seasons.
The Minnesota Vikings selected Jackson in the 2nd round of the 2006 NFL Draft, with head coach Brad Childress calling the QB a "diamond in the rough."
Jackson spent 4 years in Minnesota before signing with the Seahawks, Bills ... and then a 2nd stint with the Seahawks, where he served as Wilson's backup until 2015.
Story developing ...
