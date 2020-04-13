NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Uses N-Word During Virtual Race

Play video content Breaking News

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson has big problems -- the 27-year-old dropped an n-bomb during a virtual race on Easter Sunday ... with the hard R and all.

Larson -- who drives the #42 car during the NASCAR Cup Series -- was competing in an iRacing event, streamed live to thousands of people on Twitch.

After crashing during Lap 6, Larson apparently had a difficult time communicating with other drivers and that's when things got bad.

"You can't hear me? Hey, n****," Larson said casually.

WHAT?!?!

The comment was immediately met with shock from other drivers, who commented (vocally) on the live stream,

Anthony Alfredo: “Kyle, you’re talking to everyone, bud.”

Aaron MacEachern: “Yup, we heard that.”

Justin Botelho: “Oh, damn! He did not just say that.”

Yeah, BAD.

By the way, Larson is half Japanese and has talked about how the NASCAR "Driver for Diversity" program helped him get to the big show.

He is the only active NASCAR driver of Japanese descent.

FYI, the race itself was called Monza Madness -- at the famous Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy -- and featured top drivers from NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA and the eSports world.