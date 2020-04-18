NYPD Cop Viciously Kicked Off Subway Platform

Play video content

This video shows just how dangerous it is to be a police officer in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, because a NYC cop suffered injuries when an out-of-control man violently kicked her and sent her hurling to what could have easily been her death.

A guy named Anquando Johnson allegedly jumped the turnstile at the 125th Street/Lexington Ave. subway station in East Harlem.

Cops nabbed the guy just before 3 AM Friday and took him to the ground. That was by no means the end of it. The 25-year-old started kicking wildly, challenging officers to "break my neck."

You see Johnson kick one of the officers in the chest, hurling her across the platform. It's horrifying as she falls and hits the subway tracks below. Had a train been coming, it would have been all over.

As it was, the officer suffered a fractured right wrist. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. She'll be ok.

As for Johnson ... he was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.