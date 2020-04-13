Man Coughs On Cops, Wishes Coronavirus On Officers During Arrest
Coronavirus Man Wishes COVID-19 On Cops, Coughs 'I Hope You Die!!!'
4/13/2020 10:36 AM PT
A Florida man coughed on cops during his arrest, wishing them death from the novel coronavirus ... and it's all on police bodycam video.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were responding to a domestic violence disturbance Saturday after the suspect, Brent Smith, allegedly came home drunk and threatened his mother with a butter knife, leading to his arrest and some nasty threats towards cops.
In the video, Smith is sitting handcuffed in the back of the patrol car when he tells a deputy, "I hope you die. I hope you catch corona. I hope the coronavirus, I hope it latches on to you, I hope it makes you puke." Then the guy starts coughing again.
During his arrest, cops also say Smith started coughing and threatened to bash "their f***ing brains in."
Smith was booked with a slew of crimes ... threatening and assaulting a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, tampering with a witness, robbery by sudden snatching, grand theft and violation of probation on an original charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant person.
As if threatening your own mother, allegedly, wasn't bad enough -- this guy had to go throw coronavirus in the mix, as Florida is reeling. The state has at least 19,895 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and over 460 people have died.
363 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.