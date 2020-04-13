Man Coughs On Cops, Wishes Coronavirus On Officers During Arrest

Play video content

A Florida man coughed on cops during his arrest, wishing them death from the novel coronavirus ... and it's all on police bodycam video.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were responding to a domestic violence disturbance Saturday after the suspect, Brent Smith, allegedly came home drunk and threatened his mother with a butter knife, leading to his arrest and some nasty threats towards cops.

In the video, Smith is sitting handcuffed in the back of the patrol car when he tells a deputy, "I hope you die. I hope you catch corona. I hope the coronavirus, I hope it latches on to you, I hope it makes you puke." Then the guy starts coughing again.

During his arrest, cops also say Smith started coughing and threatened to bash "their f***ing brains in."

Smith was booked with a slew of crimes ... threatening and assaulting a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, tampering with a witness, robbery by sudden snatching, grand theft and violation of probation on an original charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant person.