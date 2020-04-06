Canadian Guy Coughs and Licks Bank Door, Pissed About Hours

Play video content ViralHog

This coronavirus-fueled rant comes to you courtesy of one pissed off Canadian ... who stormed out of a bank, licking the door as he went!!!

The disgusting, and potentially criminal, incident happened in British Columbia ... and the customer was VERY angry about the TD Canada Trust branch adjusting its business hours to accommodate senior citizens.

The new hours meant this guy was turned away, and as he left in a rage last week he was yelling obscenities, but worst of all -- with grave concerns about spreading the virus -- he stopped and slathered his tongue all over the glass door and handle.

It's just the latest insane behavior we've seen with people resorting to their bodily fluids as a weapon of choice. A similar scene played out in a California Walmart last week.

The Canadian guy made such a scene, witnesses reported him to police and even provided his license plate. Cops up there tell us they've identified the suspect and they're working with prosecutors to determine if they want to charge him with a crime. If so, we're told he will be arrested.