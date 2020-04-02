Man With Coronavirus Spits In Passenger's Face Before Dropping Dead

Play video content Viral Press

A man infected with COVID-19 spit in another man's face as they waited to board a train in Thailand ... and the coronavirus-stricken man soon dropped dead thereafter.

Surveillance video shows the disturbing interaction on a train platform in Bangkok ... the patient walking up to another man in line to buy tickets and hocking a loogie right in his grill!!!

The sick spitter, 56-year-old Anan Sahoh, later tested positive for COVID-19 after he was found dead Tuesday on a train headed to Narathiwat ... according to Metro UK.

It's pretty crazy ... the spitter reportedly passed a mandatory temperature check in order to board the train, and fellow passengers say he was coughing and vomiting.

Sahoh eventually dropped dead in front of an onboard toilet, according to the report, and medical personnel performed a coronavirus test that came back positive for COVID-19.

Now, authorities in Thailand are on the hunt for the man who got the face full of spit, but so far he remains on the loose.