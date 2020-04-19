Gov. Cuomo Advises Dads on NDS, Why Ya Gotta Like Your Daughter's BF

Play video content CNN

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave some parenting advice that probably rings true for dads everywhere -- reverse psychology must be used with daughters' boyfriends, or you'll be in big trouble.

New York's leader dished out a very insightful diagnosis over the guy any parent's daughter might date, and how to handle it. Basically, he says you always gotta say you like the boyfriend -- even if you don't -- otherwise, it triggers NDS ... Natural Defiance Syndrome.

What this "undocumented" condition entails, per Cuomo is the daughter rebelling against her father, then likes the BF more and decides to date the guy over Dad's objection ... and probably flaunts it just to stick it to her old man.

Cuomo advises avoiding that, because he's been through it first-hand.

Luckily, in his case, he says he actually likes his daughter, Mariah's, BF just fine -- so he doesn't have to lie when he says it by default. The dude's name is Tellef Lundevall ... seems like a good dude, and Mariah appears pretty smitten. All good by dad!

Definitely some needed levity in the day-in, day-out barrage of relatively morbid news at Cuomo's news conferences. Although, Cuomo said just this past week that COVID-19 deaths have plateaued, and he thinks the state's past the worst of the pandemic.