NFL Gamblers Betting On 'Madden 20' Simulations ... Becoming Big Business!!!

Exclusive

Great news for degenerate gamblers ... YOU CAN STILL BET ON FOOTBALL ... kind of.

With live sports still on hiatus, gamblers need their fix -- and one of the biggest online sports books in the world is turning to VIDEO GAMES!

We spoke to a rep for BetOnline.ag who tells us they are running simulated NFL games on the "Madden 20" video game.

If you're unfamiliar, there's an option to allow a full computer simulation without any human influence.

In other words, a human can select the 2019 Packers to play the 2019 Chicago Bears ... and A.I. takes over from there, simulating the entire game -- every single play and even the weather conditions.

We're told BetOnline livestreams the games on Twitch -- so gamblers can see the action for themselves in the name of transparency.

There are real gambling lines too -- for example, Texans are 3-point favorites to defeat the Falcons in a simulated matchup this weekend! You can even bet on the over/under.

Crazy, right?!

BetOnline tells us they've been getting a ton of action on the video game sports so far -- "We are getting as much action on them as an average non-nationally televised MLB game, believe it or not. Action keeps getting better daily."

One rep told us, "I strongly believe simulated betting is here to stay, even once the big sports return."