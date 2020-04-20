Tim Hardaway Rips Bill Laimbeer, Jordan's The G.O.A.T. And You're Just Jealous!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Tim Hardaway says he's FED up with Bill Laimbeer's disrespect for Michael Jordan ... saying the Pistons legend KNOWS MJ's the G.O.A.T. ... but is too jealous to admit it!!

Of course, Laimbeer spoke his mind on the debate last week ... saying he believed LeBron James deserved the title, and not his archnemesis.

The comments set the NBA community on fire ... so when TMZ Sports spoke with Hardaway recently, we had to ask the guy for his take -- and he didn't hold back.

"Stop being jealous," the 5-time All-Star told us. "He took it to you, Bill. I know you all didn't like it. You probably got dunked on 5, 6, 7, 8 times."

Hardaway even points out Laimbeer's Bad Boy Pistons had to have played a HUGE role in making MJ the killer he is today -- remember the "Jordan Rules" ...?

"That's y'all fault. Don't be mad, don't be upset and don't be jealous."

There's more ... we also spoke with Hardaway about the tough financial times NBA players may face during the coronavirus pandemic ... and he's got solid advice.