'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Arrested In Mississippi

"Straight Outta Compton" star Jason Mitchell has just been arrested in Mississippi on felony weapons and drug charges ... TMZ has learned.

The actor was booked into Harrison County Jail Wednesday and he's facing four felony charges ... according to online records.

Jason, who played Eazy-E in the N.W.A biopic, is facing two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, plus two more felony charges for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Jail records indicate Jason was busted with two guns, including a Glock 19 pistol and a mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic pistol.

We reached out to Jason's camp ... so far, no word back.