Insane Clown Posse Donates Juggalo Merch to Make Into Masks

Insane Clown Posse's giving Michiganders short on masks a reason to bust open some Faygo and celebrate ... a helpful donation from the Juggalo world.

Detroit's very own horrorcore hip-hop duo delivered more than 300 band shirts Wednesday to be made into masks, which will be distributed to community members and healthcare workers in need.

A member of ICP's record label -- decked out in clown gear, of course -- dropped off the boxes of merchandise at the Detroit Sewn donation center. Every Juggalo would probably love to get their hands on some of these shirts, but let's face it ... they probably already have enough gear.

Glamorous Moms Foundation has partnered with Michigan's Detroit Sewn to take in fabric donations from all around and turn them into masks that are free to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J tell us they linked up with the good cause to simply do their part to help out locally, like so many others are.

We're told it will take a few days for the ICP shirts to be sewn into masks, which will feature the names and faces of the duo ... but mostly 2 Dope, if you believe what J's saying.