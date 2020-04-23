Joe Biden Campaign Returns Louis C.K.'s Donation

Breaking News

Joe Biden does not want the support of Louis C.K. -- at least not financially ... his campaign has returned the disgraced comedian's donation.

A Biden presidential campaign spokesperson says C.K.'s donation of $2,800 has been refunded. According to Federal Election Commission records ... the donation was made on March 4, the day after Biden racked up some big wins on Super Tuesday and became the favorite to take on President Trump in November.

Though no formal reason's been giving for the donation return -- neither Biden's camp or Louis C.K. have commented on it -- it's likely linked to the comedian being accused of sexual misconduct by 5 women.

As you'll recall ... the 2017 allegations quickly derailed C.K.'s career after he admitted to them and said he was taking some time off.

i mean he's like a RW comic now. hes milo pic.twitter.com/QYOGI7TrGa — anonymous account (@jackallisonLOL) December 31, 2018 @jackallisonLOL

However, he's made a comeback of sorts over the past year and received a standing ovation at one of his shows last summer ... even after another major controversy over jokes he made about Parkland school shooting victims.

As for Biden -- it's not uncommon for campaigns to return money to problematic donors, but this move seems like it could create a slippery slope.