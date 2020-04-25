More Messages of Hope in L.A.'s Skies, Private Planes Keep 'Em Coming

Exclusive

It's about that time of the month again -- where private planes fly around all over L.A. with some awesome messages that can be seen from the sky for miles ... which is all free!

You might remember the letters from above from about a month ago, with messages like "WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS" and others like it. Welp, those affirmations of hope are back again -- if you live in L.A., you might've seen them Saturday -- but now, there were lots of different phrases trailing the aircrafts ... this time, lots of shout-outs to frontline workers.

Some of the messages from this weekend read, "THANK YOU GROCERY AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS" (we know, it's a mouthful, but worth saying), as well as, "❤️ FIRST RESPONDERS," and last, but not least -- "STAY STRONG LA." Good stuff.

We've learned that the people doing this are part of the aviator Stinis Family, who volunteer their own planes and pilots for this cause ... all just to lift people's spirits. They make their way to the DTLA and Hollywood areas, up to Burbank, back down to Santa Monica and Beverly Hills ... and then head south hitting Huntington Beach, Anaheim and Irvine, before finally ending the flight back at Chino Airport in San Bernardino County.