Los Angeles Skywriter Sends Inspirational Coronavirus Pandemic Message

'We Will Get Through This'

"WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS."

That's the writing on the wall -- or sky, in this case -- over West Hollywood ... an inspirational reminder as we all try to endure the coronavirus pandemic.

The skywriting appeared Friday afternoon as the plane spelled out the simple and uplifting sentence as Californians end their second full week under "safer at home" orders.

L..A. Mayor Eric Garretti is now requiring all residents to wear non-medical grade masks while out in public. NYC is doing the same. Strange and scary times, for sure ... but clearly, someone wanted to remind the masses this too shall pass.

Of course, it will pass much faster if we all stay home, and stop violating the guidelines -- like one rogue stand up paddleboarder.