Steven Spielberg Feeds Doctors, Nurses Treating COVID-19 Patients

Exclusive

Forget "Saving Private Ryan" ... Steven Spielberg's saving our doctors and nurses by hooking 'em up with some grub as they work day and night to treat COVID-19 patients.

We're told the three-time Oscar winner's production company, Amblin Entertainment, sent over a bunch of food to treat doctors and nurses at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank. Spielberg's company is based in nearby Universal City.

The docs and nurses were treated to Indian food for lunch recently and BBQ for dinner the next day. You can see from the picture the staff really appreciated the #ComfortFood because, as you very well know by now, hospitals have been flooded with patients battling the deadly virus.

With hospitals reaching maximum capacity, tons of docs, nurses and staff don't have the luxury to go out and grab a quick bite. That's why sending them food has been a huge relief.

As we've reported ... tons of celebrities have stepped up big time during this pandemic. Oprah, for example, donated $10 million to feed Americans in communities hit hard by the virus.