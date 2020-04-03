Six Flags Charging Season Pass Holders During Coronavirus Pandemic

Six Flags has some nerve ... it's still trying to charge annual pass holders during this coronavirus pandemic.

The theme park -- which closed on March 13 as COVID-19 cases started rising -- has continued to charge its annual pass customers on monthly payment plans. The plans usually run around $30/month per pass, but those are valuable bucks for those now without work.

In a note to customers, the park announced 2020 season pass holders will have their passes extended "for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed," as well as, receive one additional month for each month the park is closed ... plus a free membership upgrade for the rest of the 2020 season.

This, of course, follows Disney ... which was also charging pass holders their monthly dues before announcing Thursday it would not ding season pass holders.