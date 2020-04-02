Disney Parks Scrap Annual Pass Holder Payments During Coronavirus

Breaking News

Disney is making its most loyal fans happy ... the theme park is pausing payments for annual pass holders and refunding monthly payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the deal ... the Mouse House just announced it will no longer continue charging Annual Pass members while the park remains closed due to the virus, and it's refunding scheduled monthly payments that were changed since the outbreak.

As we reported ... Disney pissed a lot of people off by continuing to charge Pass holders even though its theme parks are closed and folks are hurting for cash.

Disney posted an update to the annual pass holder payment policy Thursday, offering some much needed financial relief in a dark time. The policy flip will ease minds and wallets, and seek to undo some very bad optics.

The park also says Disney park pass holders who already paid in full for their annual passes can get a partial refund for the period the theme park is closed.

The new policy kicks in this Sunday, when Disney says it will halt automatic payments and waive all upcoming monthly payments while the parks remain shuttered.

The refunds will apply to monthly payments made between March 14 and April 4.