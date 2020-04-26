Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
4/26/2020 5:57 AM PT
Hidden within this stretched out snap is an Australian actress known for her spunky on-screen personality. She has been in a long list of memorable movies including "Confessions of a Shopaholic," "Wedding Crashers," "Definitely, Maybe" and much more.
This famous face has been married for the past 10 years, her partner is a well-known comedic actor and he has won a number of awards. The couple share three children together.
See if you have what it takes to tackle the challenge of uncovering this celeb ... really focus so you don't miss a clue that might help you figure out who might be hiding in this warped pic!
