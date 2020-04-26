NYC Dweller Does Naked Rooftop Dancing in the Rain, Umbrella Included

Play video content

One guy in New York was ready to get his Don Lockwood on -- 'cause he happily did a little number out in the rain, only he had his own twist to it ... skip the clothes, cheeks out.

Watch this very excited man dance butt naked on his roof in the City That Never Sleeps (or gets dressed, apparently), all while a nice drizzle comes down from above. Not to worry -- the dude had some coverage to fend off the wet weather ... above his head, that is. He was rocking an umbrella while doing his routine ... yeah, that'll definitely fend off pneumonia.

Of course, you gotta give this feller his props -- he's out there by himself and seems to be practicing solid social distancing. He's also getting some good exercise going back and forth.

Roof Culture during Quarantine in NYC pic.twitter.com/uO2tREheMu — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) April 18, 2020 @jerm_cohen

BTW, he's not even close to the first New Yorker to raise the roof in town -- tons of other residents have made it a regular thing when it's nice out. Sun's out, bun's out.

And no, we're not gonna get out of here without mentioning how inspired this is -- and yes, we're naturally talking about the classic 1952 "Singin' in the Rain," in which Gene Kelly's character has his famous scene where he hits the drenched streets with a song and dance.