Guess Who This Grumpy Girl Turned Into!
Guess Who This Grumpy Girl Turned Into!
5/1/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this cute kid with an adorable little frowny face was using her mean mug in a supernatural show she was just another princess in pink mean mugging for the camera in England.
This little star trimmed her golden, curly hair for more of a shaved aesthetic after landing her breakout role as a strange character on a throwback sci-fi show on a streaming network.
Since her rise to fame, this scowling scamp can be seen flashing a smile onscreen with credits on shows like "NCIS," "Modern Family," "Grey's Anatomy" and "Godzilla: King of Monsters."
5 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.