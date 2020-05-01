Guess Who This Grumpy Girl Turned Into!

Guess Who This Grumpy Girl Turned Into!

5/1/2020 12:01 AM PT
Instagram/Getty

Before this cute kid with an adorable little frowny face was using her mean mug in a supernatural show she was just another princess in pink mean mugging for the camera in England.

This little star trimmed her golden, curly hair for more of a shaved aesthetic after landing her breakout role as a strange character on a throwback sci-fi show on a streaming network.

Since her rise to fame, this scowling scamp can be seen flashing a smile onscreen with credits on shows like "NCIS," "Modern Family," "Grey's Anatomy" and "Godzilla: King of Monsters."

Can you guess who she is?

