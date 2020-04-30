Celia Solis on 'Desperate Housewives' 'Memba Her?!
4/30/2020 12:01 AM PT
Daniella Baltodano was only 5 years old when she was slung into the limelight after landing the role of the strong and silent middle sibling Celia Solis on the final 5 seasons of the dramatic suburban television series "Desperate Housewives."
Danielle Baltodano was cast alongside her on-screen big sister Juanita Solis played by Madison De La Garza (who's Demi Lovato's real sister), her good looking father Carlos Solis, played by Ricardo Chavira ... and of course her hot housewife mother Gabrielle Solis, played by the eye-popping Eva Longoria.
Baltodano later appeared on one episode of "Shameless" in 2014.
