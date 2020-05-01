Vanessa Bryant Asks Fans to Wear Red to Honor Gianna's 14th Birthday

Breaking News

Vanessa Bryant is paying tribute to her daughter, Gianna -- who would have turned 14 years old today ... saying, "You are part of MY SOUL forever."

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna," Vanessa posted on social media.

"Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday."

"I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi."

"I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"

Gianna passed away on January 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas -- along with her father, Kobe Bryant, and 7 others.

In the days after the crash, Vanessa said, "My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone."

Gigi was an unbelievable basketball player with dreams of playing in the WNBA along with her Mamba Academy teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester.

In fact, all 3 of the girls were announced as the first three honorary picks of the 2020 WNBA Draft.

Vanessa said of the Draft ... "It would have been a dream come true for [Gianna]. She worked tirelessly every single day. She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all-time, just like her daddy. So thank you, thank you for honoring my little girl."