Jim Brown's Son, Aris, Commits To Hampton University Lacrosse Team

Like father, like son!!

NFL legend Jim Brown's son, Aris, is following in his dad's footsteps ... by committing to play lacrosse at the collegiate level.

Of course, the Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer was an All-American LAX player at Syracuse ... and even admitted it may have been his best sport over football.

The dude wasn't joking ... he's in the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame and was one of the first African-American superstars in the sport.

18-year-old Aris, a 4-year starter at Sierra Canyon H.S. -- who plays midfield, just like pops did -- announced the next step in his LAX career this week ... saying he's "very proud" to commit to playing at Hampton University.

"I’d like to thank God, my family, friends, and coaches for helping me through the way," the Sierra Canyon HS star said on IG.

Brown also shared a pic of his unique signing day moment -- wearing a mask while inking his name on his papers.

It's a move that's gotta be dad-approved -- Jim was elated when Hampton became the first HBCU school to have a Division 1 lacrosse team back in 2016.