Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized With Infection

Breaking News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back in a hospital bed ... but she's still working her day job on the Supreme Court.

RBG was hospitalized Tuesday due to an infection caused by gallstones ... this according to the Supreme Court, adding the 87-year-old is resting comfortably and should be released from the hospital in a day or two.

According to a SCOTUS official ... Ruth underwent a non-surgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She originally sought medical care Monday, when the gallstone was discovered.

The procedure and hospitalization didn't keep RBG from her notorious work ethic ... she participated in telephone arguments Monday and Tuesday, and plans to do so again Wednesday -- the Justices are hearing arguments by phone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As you know ... Ruth has been treated for cancer 4 times, but she keeps on chugging.