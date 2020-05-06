Meghan Markle Reads to Archie for His First Birthday

Play video content Save The Children UK

Meghan Markle's baby boy, Archie, is growing up so fast ... it's already a struggle to get him to sit through an entire book. Welcome to toddler town, Meghan!!!

Prince Harry and Megan's firstborn just turned 1, and to celebrate ... Mum put him on her lap for a delightful reading of the popular children's book, "Duck! Rabbit!"

Papa Sussex was behind the camera to capture the adorable moment, but it wasn't long before Archie grew impatient. Meghan was eventually able to rein him back in though. If they think he's fussy now ... wait till he finds out Mom and Dad yanked him out of the royal life! Kidding, we're sure he'll love L.A.

In the end, we all learned something ... and the rebel Royals are reading for a good cause too. Meghan's storytime with her tot helped raise awareness and funds for Save with Stories, which provides learning material, supermarket vouchers and essential household items to families in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.