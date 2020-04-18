Meghan and Harry Looking at Multi-Million Dollar Bel-Air Homes

Meghan and Harry have made a bunch of moves lately -- from the UK to Canada to the U.S. -- and we've learned what they're angling for next -- a multi-million dollar home in none other than Bel-Air.

Sources connected to Meghan and Harry tell TMZ, the displaced former royals are angling for a home somewhere between $12 million and $18 mil in the super-exclusive and super-expensive Bel-Air area of Los Angeles.

They're currently staying in L.A. -- the pics above show them wearing masks as they delivered food and other necessities to the poor -- and have been super-hush hush about their real estate move. Most realtors who rep buyers and sellers in that price range haven't heard anything about H&M being on the house hunt, but we know they've had their eye on at least one Bel-Air property and that's definitely the area they want.

There are reports they're also looking in Malibu ... we're told not true.

Our sources say the move to L.A. was mostly Meghan's doing. She wanted to get back in the action, and Hollywood's definitely the place. Harry is already working on a docuseries with Oprah, so he's down with the decision, but we're told Meghan was the driving force behind the move.