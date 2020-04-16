Harry and Meghan's First Sighting in Los Angeles, Feeding The Needy

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quietly delivered food to needy folks in Los Angeles ... and only TMZ has video of the couple's first public sighting since moving to Hollywood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept an extremely low profile since relocating from Canada to California last month, and we got them on camera sneaking out into public Wednesday for a very good deed.

As you can see in our video, Harry and Meghan are wearing caps and face coverings while dropping off meals to needy L.A. residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Meghan's taking no chances with the virus, only touching surfaces with her gloved hand.

It's definitely not how you picture a Royal couple ... Harry and Meghan are dressed so casually they look like your typical Postmate deliverer.

The Sussexes volunteered with Project Angel Food, an L.A. nonprofit that prepares and delivers medically tailored food to people suffering from chronic illnesses.

Our sources say Harry and Meghan dropped off the grub at a low-income housing unit for disabled and special needs residents, and the made a few stops inside the building.