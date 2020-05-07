Bad Company Singer Brian Anthony Howe Dead at 66

Brian Anthony Howe, the lead vocalist for Bad Company, has died ... TMZ has learned.

Howe passed away Wednesday at his home in Florida. One of his relatives told TMZ ... Howe died from cardiac arrest ... possibly on his way to the hospital. He had heart issues ... the singer had a heart attack in 2017.

The 66-year-old singer's career launched in 1983 when he became the lead vocalist for Bad Company's Penetrator album.

Howe replaced Paul Rodgers as the lead vocalist for Bad Company. Howe, who was also a songwriter, handled most of the writing for the album, Holy Water back in 1990 ... it made the top 40 and attained platinum status. It was the most successful album for the group, helped along but the hit song, "If You Needed Somebody."

The group's last album for Howe was in 1992 ... "Here Comes Trouble." The album went gold with a top 40 hit, "How About That." Howe left the group in 1994.

Howe went on to have a solo career, but it never reached the level of Bad Company.

Howe was 66.