Sean Reed's Family Pissed Over Cop Comments, Deny He Shot at Cops

The family of the Indianapolis man gunned down by cops during a live stream says they're distressed by the insensitive comment an officer was heard making on the scene.

Sean Reed's uncle, Tyrell Reed, tells TMZ ... the family's grief was made even worse when they heard someone, reportedly a detective, on the live video say, "it's gonna be a closed casket." The disgusting remark was made moments after Reed was shot, and as police stood over his body.

Sean's uncle says it was already terrible having seen a family member killed on camera, but he added ... laughing cops and the "closed casket" quip will be burned into their minds forever.

The police chief called the remark "unacceptable" and said the unidentified officer would be disciplined.

As we reported ... Sean was shot to death during a police pursuit Wednesday in Indianapolis, and it was all captured on his live stream.

While police say Reed exchanged gunfire with the officer, his father, Jamie, claims the video shows there is no way his son would have been able to shoot at cops.

As for the next step ... Sean's family says they want justice, and they are considering taking legal action against the police.

Comedian and Indy-native Mike Epps spoke out about the killing, and Sean's family says they've been overwhelmed by the groundswell of support both online and in the community.