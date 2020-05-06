Video Shows Police Shooting Indianapolis Man During His Live Stream

Play video content

A man running from cops was gunned down by police after bailing from a car ... and the officer-involved shooting was captured on the dude's live stream.

The wild scene unfolded Wednesday afternoon in Indianapolis ... and the video picks up with the man behind the wheel of a car, calling out the street he was on ... and pleading for someone to "come get my stupid ass." All of this as he live streamed from a phone.

After bailing from the car, he started running on foot. It sounds like someone yelled, "Stop, stop." Then you clearly hear him respond, "F**k you" ... and then a flurry of gunshots rang out as the man fell to the ground. The phone's camera came to rest pointed up toward the sky ... and continued streaming.

That was followed by tons of police sirens and someone screaming, "Oh my God!"

Indianapolis police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting at the intersection the man yelled out on the video. It's unclear if the man was armed or why he was even on the run. Police say no officers were injured.

Much of the video is shaky and there's no perspective as to what was happening around him, but police say they're investigating what led up to the gunfire.

Story developing ...