Virginia Restaurant Using Mannequins to Social Distance

A three Michelin star restaurant in Virginia has come up with one helluva model to provide social distancing while also helping you avoid that lonely feeling.

The Inn at Little Washington -- about 70 miles outside Washington, D.C. -- is gonna deploy mannequins to fill in the joint. It won't be weird or anything though for customers ... 'cause they're life-size mannequins. Think of it as dining with a really boring friend.

Oh, but the mannequins will be decked out in 1940s era clothing to recreate America's post-World War II celebrations. Ok, that's a little weird.

The move from chef Patrick O'Connell comes after a mandate to cap restaurant capacity at 50% in an effort to keep diners properly social distanced -- but appearances clearly matter to O'Connell.

He's been working with Shirlington's Signature Theater to get the mannequins. And, get this ... when the restaurant opens on May 29 servers will be instructed to pour the mannequins wine and ask them about their evening ... according to the Washingtonian.

So, why the stunt? O'Connell told the outlet, "I think it would do people a world of good to reduce their anxiety level when they come out to a place which is still unaffected, because if you watch your television, you think that there isn't such a place under a bubble."

BTW, the chef has also created custom-made masks with Marilyn Monroe smiles and George Washington chins. The move perhaps shouldn't come as a surprise. For starters, O'Connell reportedly majored in drama in college.

The restaurant also boasts that dining at its joint "has been likened to a performance with the guest always playing the star role."