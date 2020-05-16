Ex-Dodger Carl Crawford's Home Site of Fatal Double Drowning

Exclusive

Carl Crawford's home became the site of a fatal double drowning this weekend when a mother and her son landed in his pool ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to Carl tell us ... the ex-MLB star and current hip-hop record label chief was hosting a small gathering Saturday at his north Houston home of about 6 people, including a woman and her young boy, who was no more than 5 years old.

We're told, at one point while Carl was inside, the boy wandered off and fell into his swimming pool out back. The woman went in after him, but neither were able to exit the pool safely ... they both suffocated. Our sources say Carl tried reviving them the best he could on the spot, but was unsuccessful. We're told both the mother and boy died on the scene.

Paramedics arrived and tried life-saving measures themselves, to no avail. The woman and boy were both unresponsive when taken by ambulance, per KHOU 11 ... which also captured some on-the-scene footage that appears to show Crawford outside as well.