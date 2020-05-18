Ben Roethlisberger Finally Cuts Caveman Hair and Beard, I Can Throw Again!

Breaking News

Ben Roethlisberger's days of looking like Tom Hanks in "Cast Away" are OVER -- 'cause the Pittsburgh Steelers QB is back throwing on the football field ... and he's got a new look.

Remember, Big Ben went down with an elbow injury in 2019 ... and promised to not shave or cut his hair until he could throw a football again "like, a legit NFL pass."

Steeler fans (and Ben's wife) have gotta love the clip Roethlisberger posted on social media on Monday ... showing the QB finally getting back to work at 100%.

The hype vid is proof Roethlisberger earned his fresh cut, 'cause Ben is seen throwing bombs to his guys, JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and Ryan Switzer.

"He's baaaaack," JuJu says in the vid. "Stay tuned."

Of course, the 38-year-old played just 2 games in 2019 and had surgery to repair his elbow ... so naturally, some fans showed a bit of concern over the status of their QB.

But, Ben looks a LOT better on and off the field now ... 'cause that beard is gone!!