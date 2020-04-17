MMA Ref Mike Beltran Turns Famous Mustache Into COVID-19 Mask
4/17/2020 6:05 AM PT
Check out Mike Beltran -- one of the top referees in MMA -- turning his legendary facial hair into a coronavirus mask ... just for fun!
Of course, Beltran -- who's reffed fights for everyone from Henry Cejudo to Demetrious Johnson and Nate Diaz -- is famous for that long, flowing mustache.
So, with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, Beltran decided to have fun ... and show off his version of nature's mask!
"Well, my friends, I think this works. I don't think anything will penetrate the 'state," Beltran joked.
Obviously, he's just kidding around (USE A REAL MASK, PEOPLE!) but ya gotta love it!
"Hope you guys had a good laugh at my expense," he added (assuming with a smile on his face?).
Oh, Beltran also wants to make it clear IT'S NOT A BEARD -- it's a mustache.
