Joey Chestnut To Compete In Major League Eating Quarantine Competition

Joey Chestnut Quarantine Food Devouring Contest ... Major League Eating's Back!!!
4/14/2020 10:52 AM PT
Get your mouths ready ... 'cause the fastest food eaters on the planet are teaming up for a quarantine tournament for the ages!!!
Thanks to Major League Eating, sports fans FINALLY have some competition to look forward to -- a livestreamed event on April 17.
The biggest names in the biz -- from Joey Chestnut to Matt Stonie to #1 female eater Miki Sudo -- are slated to compete ... and the food choices are extra quarantine friendly.
Here's the breakdown ...
Qualifying Round: Sliced Bologna -- two pounds
Quarterfinals: Milk and Cookies -- one family pack of Oreos and a half-gallon of milk
Semifinals: Baked Beans -- 1.5 gallons
Finals: Ramen Noodles -- 10 individual ramen cups
MLE chairman George Shea noted this is the first major sports competition to come back since the global pandemic ... and he sees it as a good thing.
"While there has been substantial discussion about which professional sport would be the first to return -- with baseball, basketball, golf and MMA all floating recent potential return plans -- competitive eating is first to come back. It is a powerful statement of American resilience."
To make it an even more sports-centered event, BetOnline is taking bets on who will go home the big winner!!
Speaking of the winner, whoever ends up the champ will take home a $5,000 reward!!
Both BetOnline and MLE are also donating $10k to Feeding America ... so it's for a good cause!!
There's talks Chestnut could break the baked bean eating record during the event ... and we're already praying for that dude's toilet.
