Wimbledon 2020 Will Be Canceled Over Coronavirus ... Official Says

Breaking News

If you were hoping the tennis gods were going to swoop in and save Wimbledon ... welp, bad news. It's off.

German Tennis Federation Vice President Drik Hordoff -- who's also involved with the ATP and WPA -- told Sky Sports Germany the decision to cancel the event has been made.

"The necessary decisions have already been made there and Wimbledon will decide to cancel next Wednesday. There is no doubt about it. This is necessary in the current situation."

He added, "It is completely unrealistic to imagine that with the travel restrictions that we currently have an international tennis tournament where hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world would travel. That is unthinkable."

Wimbledon -- one of the biggest sporting events in the world -- was set to begin on June 29th in England. But with the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, it's obvious it would be impossible to pull off.