Japan Begins Taking Down 2020 Olympics Signage, Sad

Japan Taking Down 2020 Olympics Signage ... Sad
3/26/2020 6:57 AM PT
You know it's real when the signs come down ...
Workers in Japan began taking down banners for the Olympic torch relay Thursday morning -- and it's still unclear when they'll go back up!
As we previously reported, Olympic officials -- along with Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe -- decided to finally postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The torch relay event -- set to begin in Fukushima -- was supposed to kick off a series of high profile events in a ramp-up to the Games, originally set to begin in July.
But, that's been scrapped -- and while organizers try to figure out a new date for the Games, the torch will remain on display in Japan in a lantern.
The Flame was first lit in Olympia, Greece on March 12 in a small, fan-less ceremony -- before the Games were officially postponed. It was then flown to Japan.
We've spoken with a bunch of Olympic athletes from multiple countries and they're all GLAD the games have been pushed back ... saying it's the right thing to do.
