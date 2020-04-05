Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest In Doubt, Joey Chestnut Still Training!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Bad news hot dog fans ... the greatest hot dog eating competition in the world is in danger of being canceled over the coronavirus.

But, here's some good news ... JOEY CHESTNUT WANTS TO PUT ON A SHOW ANYWAY!!!

The greatest eater of all time tells TMZ Sports he still hasn't been informed about the state of the famous Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest (scheduled for July 4 at Coney Island) ... but he "wouldn't be surprised" if it gets the ax.

However, just like LeBron James, Tom Brady and other GOATS ... Chestnut says he's still training like the champion he is.

"Last week, I did like 8 pounds of cucumbers," Joey said ... "I feel like I'll be ready when the contest starts."

We reached out to Major League Eating (the org. that runs the contest) -- and they told us they're still monitoring the situation. In other words, no official decision yet.

But, if the contest does get canceled, like so many other major events, Chestnut says he's 100% willing to put on a solo eating show for America, as long as he can get the wieners and the proper medical support staff in place.

"It would suck not to do it in front of a huge crowd, but there'll still be people watching and I'll still be able to make people happy, I guess. And, I'd push myself to a ridiculous limit."

As for Nathan's, Joey says their focus isn't on the competition right now -- they're trying to do their part in helping the community.