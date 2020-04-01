Antonio Brown Works Out With Lamar Jackson & Hollywood Brown, Future Raven?

Breaking News

He ain't gonna be a Buc ... but could Antonio Brown be heading to the Ravens?!

The controversial NFL free agent was spotted working out with Lamar Jackson and is fellow receiver cousin, Hollywood Brown on Wednesday ... just days after he speculated about heading to Baltimore.

And by looking at the video of their training sesh ... it could be a dangerous combo.

Of course, AB has been looking for a new home after getting cut by the Patriots early last season ... while the NFL currently investigates sexual assault allegations made by his former trainer.

Even though he could be facing suspension, there's still tons of talks surrounding where Brown will end up after the dust settles.

When asked about teaming up with Lamar and the Ravens on IG Live a few days ago ... AB said it would be a "scary (sight)" -- so it's VERY interesting to see him work out with Jackson.