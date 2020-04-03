WNBA Season Delayed Due To Coronavirus, Virtual Draft Will Go On

Breaking News

Sad (but expected) news from the WNBA ... the 2020 season has been officially pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But there's a silver lining -- the virtual draft slated for April 17 will still go on as planned, the league announced Friday.

“As developments continue to emerge around the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extension of the social distancing guidelines in the United States through April 30, the WNBA will postpone the start of its training camps and top of the regular season originally scheduled for May 15," commish Cathy Engelbert said.

The league will now focus on the draft in 2 weeks ... with Engelbert explaining it's important for the event to happen as scheduled.

"This virtual draft allows players who have worked so hard to have their dreams realized when they hear their names called and provides teams the opportunity to build their rosters in anticipation of the day that we are able to move forward with our season."