Stars Quarantined With Horses ... Neigh At Home!

With social distancing in full effect these stars have saddled up, and are resorting to spending this time with their four-legged equine friends!

Celebs like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bella Hadid, AJ Michalka and Georgia May Jagger are proud to show off their horses on social media ... and since we've seen a trend trotting on the internet of the pony pics, we thought it's time for you to grab the reigns ride through the photos yourself!

Take a look at all the other celebs showing off their trusty steeds by checking out gallery of stars safely at home with a horse of course!